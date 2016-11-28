Nov 28 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Monday, as the rupee weakened further against the dollar, making imports more expensive.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.7 percent to 3,115 rupees ($45.33) per 100 kg.

* December soyoil futures rose to 719.60 rupees per 10 kg at 1150 GMT.

Rapeseed

The December rapeseed contract settled 3.38 percent higher at 4,802 rupees per 100 kg, due to speculation about low deliveries, a trader said.

SUGAR

The December sugar contract was down about 0.9 percent in low volumes at 3,399 rupees per 100 kg, and set to close lower for the seventh straight day.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures gained about 0.5 percent to close at 1,422 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract fell 0.9 percent to 2,053 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.7145 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)