Nov 29 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell in a session of light trading on Tuesday, tracking a fall in prices on the Chicago Board of Trade.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell over 1 percent to 3,122 rupees ($45.48) per 100 kg, as it continued trading in a rangebound mode, a trader said.

* December soyoil futures fell marginally in light trading to 716.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1142 GMT.

RAPESEED

* The December rapeseed contract settled 0.4 percent lower at 4,785 rupees per 100 kg, as trading stabilized a day after speculation-driven activity, a trader said.

SUGAR

* The December sugar contract looked set to snap a seven-day losing streak, and was marginally up in low volumes at 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures gained about 0.5 percent to close at 1,429 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract fell 0.4 percent to 2,044 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.6399 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)