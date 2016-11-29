Nov 29 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell in
a session of light trading on Tuesday, tracking a fall in prices
on the Chicago Board of Trade.
* The December soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell over 1 percent to
3,122 rupees ($45.48) per 100 kg, as it continued trading in a
rangebound mode, a trader said.
* December soyoil futures fell marginally in light
trading to 716.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1142 GMT.
RAPESEED
* The December rapeseed contract settled 0.4 percent
lower at 4,785 rupees per 100 kg, as trading stabilized a day
after speculation-driven activity, a trader said.
SUGAR
* The December sugar contract looked set to snap a
seven-day losing streak, and was marginally up in low volumes at
3,399 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures gained about 0.5 percent to
close at 1,429 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat
contract fell 0.4 percent to 2,044 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.6399 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil
Nair)