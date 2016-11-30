Nov 30 Indian sugar futures looked set
to snap an eight-day losing streak on Wednesday as prices saw a
technical rebound from oversold levels.
The December sugar contract was up 2.2 percent, its biggest
gain in nearly three months, at 3,473 Indian rupees ($50.70) per
100 kg. But it was still at a discount of over 90 rupees to the
spot market price of 3567.2 rupees at 1240 GMT.
A weak rupee which has made imports more expensive and
higher global prices have boosted prices of soft commodities on
the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
SOYBEAN, SOYOIL
* The December soybean contract fell 0.2 percent to
3,116 rupees per 100 kg, as it inched closer to the spot market
price of 3,112 rupees.
* December soyoil futures rose up to 724.50 rupees
per 10 kg on Wednesday, the Indian soyoil futures contract's
highest level in about 2-1/2 years. It was trading at 723.65
rupees at 1240 GMT, a premium of 6 rupees to the spot price.
RAPESEED
* The December rapeseed contract settled 1 percent
higher at 4,834 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures gained about 0.8 percent to
close at 1,441 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat
contract fell 0.9 percent to 2,025 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.4949 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)