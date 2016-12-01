Dec 1 Indian soyoil futures were on
track to close higher for a second straight day as a weaker
rupee pushed import costs higher and lower crushing thinned
supply.
The December soyoil futures rose to 726.60 Indian rupees
($10.63) per 10 kg on Thursday at 1225 GMT, a day after the
contract rose to its highest intraday level in about 2-1/2
years.
However, soft commodities such as rapeseed and sugar
continued to be volatile.
Indian sugar futures slumped by more than one
percent to 3,418 rupees after snapping an eight-day losing
streak on Wednesday.
The volatility in sugar prices in India is due to the cash
crunch faced by debt-ridden sugar mill owners in the central
Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and the anticipation of higher
production this season, a trader said.
The December rapeseed contract was down about 1
percent on Thursday, at 4,788 rupees per 100 kg, due to
profit-taking.
SOYBEAN
* The December soybean contract was largely flat at
3,115 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures lost about 0.5 percent to
close at 1,434 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat
contract fell 0.3 percent to 2,019 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.3599 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)