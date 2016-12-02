US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2 Indian soyoil futures were on track to close higher for a third straight day, helped by lower supply and a rise in import costs driven by a weaker rupee.
The December soyoil futures rose to 732.50 rupees ($10.73) per 10 kg on Friday at 1130 GMT.
The soybean contract closed at 3,112 rupees per 100 kg, a discount of 14 rupees to its spot market price.
The December rapeseed contract slumped further due to profit-taking to 4,778 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar futures were largely flat at 3,450 rupees in light trading at 1130 GMT, as it continued to trade at a significant discount to its spot price of 3,570 rupees on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures lost about 0.6 percent to close at 1,425 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract closed at 2,018 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.2399 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.