Dec 2 Indian soyoil futures were on track to close higher for a third straight day, helped by lower supply and a rise in import costs driven by a weaker rupee.

The December soyoil futures rose to 732.50 rupees ($10.73) per 10 kg on Friday at 1130 GMT.

The soybean contract closed at 3,112 rupees per 100 kg, a discount of 14 rupees to its spot market price.

The December rapeseed contract slumped further due to profit-taking to 4,778 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures were largely flat at 3,450 rupees in light trading at 1130 GMT, as it continued to trade at a significant discount to its spot price of 3,570 rupees on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures lost about 0.6 percent to close at 1,425 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract closed at 2,018 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.2399 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)