Dec 9 Indian wheat futures rose on Friday on
expectations of tight supplies in December.
Wheat supplies in the weeks ahead could be tight as 400,000
tonnes of Ukrainian cargoes, booked for December, are expected
to be delayed, traders said, just when India was boosting
stockpiles.
India on Thursday scrapped its 10 percent import duty on
wheat after droughts in the past two years depleted stocks and
raised prices, a move that traders said could lift overseas
purchases to their highest in a decade.
The December wheat contract settled 2.5 percent
higher at 2,053 Indian rupees ($30.38) per 100 kg.
SOYBEAN, SOYOIL
* The December soyoil futures on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell to 722 rupees per
10 kg at 1239 GMT, tracking Malaysian palm oil and overseas
markets.
* The most-actively January soybean contract fell
0.3 percent in heavy trading to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg. The
December contract closed lower for the ninth straight day,
mirroring overseas price weakness in anticipation of higher
supplies.
SUGAR
* The December sugar contract was largely flat at
3,400 rupees per 100 kg.
RAPESEED
* The January rapeseed contract fell 1.2 percent in
light trading to 4,590 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN
* December corn futures was flat at 1,406 rupees
per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.5855 Indian rupees)
