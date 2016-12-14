Dec 14 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday after industry officials said soymeal exports were likely to jump to three-year highs in 2016/17.

The most-actively January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) rose 0.7 percent in heavy trading to 3,090 rupees ($45.80) per 100 kg.

Higher exports from India could trim shipments of South American soymeal into Asia, and also shore up local soybean prices, which fell below a government-fixed support level in physical markets recently.

SOYOIL

* January soyoil futures were up 0.5 percent at 723.25 rupees per 10 kg at 1204 GMT, tracking Malaysian palm.

SUGAR

* The December sugar contract was up 0.8 percent at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

RAPESEED

* The January rapeseed contract fell 0.5 percent in light trading to 4,572 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures fell 0.6 percent to 1,426 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's most-actively traded January wheat contract settled 0.3 percent lower at 2,009 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 67.4629 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)