Dec 15 Indian soyoil futures rose for a second
consecutive session on Thursday, tracking Malaysian palm oil and
other overseas markets.
Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in
4-1/2-years, charting a third straight session of gains, on a
weaker ringgit and tight supplies.
In related vegetable oils, the January soybean oil contract
on the CBOT was 0.3 percent higher, while the May soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as
much as 0.5 percent.
The most-active January soyoil contract on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was up 0.5
percent at 727.40 rupees ($10.72) per 10 kg as of 1310 GMT.
SOYBEAN
* January soybean futures fell 0.3 percent to 3,080
rupees per 100 kg, a day after rising on prospect of tighter
supplies.
RAPESEED
* The January rapeseed contract fell 0.2 percent to
4,564 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures fell 0.4 percent to 1,420
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's most-actively traded January wheat contract
settled 0.4 percent lower at 2,016 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.8439 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)