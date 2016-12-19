Dec 19 Indian soyoil futures were the only bright spot on Monday in what was otherwise a bleak day for the soft commodities markets.

"There is no direction to what is happening in the market," said a trader from central India.

The most-active January soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was up 0.4 percent at 726.80 rupees ($10.71) per 10 kg as of 1154 GMT.

SOYBEAN

* January soybean futures fell 0.7 percent to 3,026 rupees per 100 kg.

RAPESEED

* The January rapeseed contract fell 1.7 percent to 4,381 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures fell 0.1 percent to 1,411 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract settled 0.7 percent lower at 1,997 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.8503 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)