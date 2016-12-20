Dec 20 Indian soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in Malaysian palm and other rival oils overseas.

Rapeseed futures pared some of their losses incurred after noon to close the session marginally down, which a trader attributed to expectations of better output in the near term.

The most-actively traded January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) closed 0.1 percent lower at 4,374 rupees ($64.29) per 100 kg, its fifth straight session of falls.

The January soyoil contract was down 0.6 percent at 718.90 rupees per 10 kg as of 1203 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell, reversing last week's gains, as rival oils fell and poor export data spooked the market.

SOYBEAN

* January soybean futures fell 0.1 percent to 3,023 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures rose 0.4 percent to 1,416 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract settled marginally lower at 1,996 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.0350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)