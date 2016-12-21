Dec 21 Indian soyoil futures rose marginally on Wednesday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil and soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Malaysian palm oil futures edged up, breaking a three-session losing streak, while the January soybean oil contract on the CBOT gained.

The January soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was marginally up at 720 rupees ($10.61) per 10 kg as of 1310 GMT.

Rapeseed futures closed lower on expectations of higher supply due to better output.

The most-actively traded January rapeseed contract closed 0.25 percent lower at 4,363 rupees per 100 kg, marking its sixth straight session of falls.

SOYBEAN

* January soybean futures fell 0.4 percent to 3,013 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures rose 0.2 percent to 1,419 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract settled 0.5 percent lower at 1,986 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 67.8780 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)