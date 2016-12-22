Dec 22 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Thursday, as traders sold contracts in a bid to invest money elsewhere.

"The possibility of a better rapeseed output in the near-term has led to traders trying to take profits," a trader from Indore, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, said.

The January rapeseed contract closed 3 percent lower in heavy volume trade at 4,242 rupees ($62.43) per 100 kg, marking its seventh loss-making session.

Soyoil and soybean contracts also closed lower on account of profit-taking, the trader said.

The January soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was down 0.7 percent at 714.15 rupees per 10 kg as of 1205 GMT, while soybean closed 1.3 percent lower at 2,974 rupees following a session of heavy trading.

Malaysia palm oil futures and soyoil on foreign exchanges also weighed on prices in local trading, as Malaysian palm shed more than 1 percent on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March sugar futures rose 0.4 percent to 3,590 rupees per 100 kg, which a Delhi-based trader said was driven by tepid selling by debt-ridden mills in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures fell 0.3 percent to 1,415 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract settled 0.2 percent higher at 1,990 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.9505 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)