Dec 22 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Thursday,
as traders sold contracts in a bid to invest money elsewhere.
"The possibility of a better rapeseed output in the
near-term has led to traders trying to take profits," a trader
from Indore, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh,
said.
The January rapeseed contract closed 3 percent lower
in heavy volume trade at 4,242 rupees ($62.43) per 100 kg,
marking its seventh loss-making session.
Soyoil and soybean contracts also closed lower on account of
profit-taking, the trader said.
The January soyoil contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was down 0.7
percent at 714.15 rupees per 10 kg as of 1205 GMT, while soybean
closed 1.3 percent lower at 2,974 rupees following a
session of heavy trading.
Malaysia palm oil futures and soyoil on foreign exchanges
also weighed on prices in local trading, as Malaysian palm shed
more than 1 percent on Thursday.
SUGAR
* March sugar futures rose 0.4 percent to 3,590
rupees per 100 kg, which a Delhi-based trader said was driven by
tepid selling by debt-ridden mills in the northern Indian state
of Uttar Pradesh.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures fell 0.3 percent to 1,415
rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract
settled 0.2 percent higher at 1,990 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.9505 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; ; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)