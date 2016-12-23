Dec 23 Indian rapeseed futures fell for an eighth straight session on Friday on expectations of higher output next season.

The January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) fell 0.5 percent to 4,216 rupees ($62.16) per 100 kg in heavy volumes.

The January soyoil contract was down 0.9 percent at 707.75 rupees per 10 kg as of 1205 GMT, tracking declines on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The May contract for Dalian soybean oil dropped 2.41 percent, while Malaysian palm oil ended Friday's trade 0.52 percent lower.

The January soybean contract rose 0.5 percent to 2,992 rupees on short-covering, said a trader.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures fell marginally to 1,414 rupees per 100 kg, as did the wheat contract, which settled at 1,986 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.8199 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)