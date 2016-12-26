Dec 26 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Monday, snapping eight straight sessions of falls, on short-covering.

The one-month futures contract shed about a sixth of its value as of Friday's close from a record intraday high of 5,023 rupees ($74.18) per 100 kg touched in July.

The January rapeseed contract closed 2.7 percent higher at 4,330 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

The most actively traded soybean and soyoil contracts on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) also rose, on short-covering.

The January soyoil contract was up 0.8 percent at 713.35 rupees per 10 kg as of 1205 GMT, while soybeans closed 40 rupees higher at 3,032 rupees.

SUGAR

* March sugar futures rose 2.7 percent to 3,726 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures rose 0.8 percent to 1,425 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract settled 0.2 percent lower at 1,983 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.7099 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)