Dec 27 Indian soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil and other overseas markets.

The Dalian soybean oil contract for May rose 1.8 percent, while the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 1.3 percent.

Malaysian palm oil gained 2.2 percent, buoyed by data showing a slower decline in exports.

The January soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was up 0.4 percent at 715.55 rupees ($10.52) per 10 kg as of 1205 GMT.

The January rapeseed contract closed 0.6 percent lower at 4,306 rupees per 100 kg, slipping into negative territory after snapping an eight-session losing streak in the previous session.

Soybean futures closed 0.6 percent lower at 3,015 rupees.

SUGAR

* March sugar futures rose 0.6 percent to 3,723 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures rose 0.3 percent to 1,429 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract settled 0.6 percent lower at 1,971 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 67.9968 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)