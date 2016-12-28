Dec 28 Indian soyoil futures rose for the third straight day on Wednesday, as it continued to benefit from strong overseas sentiment and tight domestic supplies.

Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in one-and-a-half weeks on Wednesday, while the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1 percent.

The January soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was up 0.4 percent at 720.45 rupees ($10.56) per 10 kg as of 1145 GMT, while soybean closed 0.6 percent higher at 3,033 rupees following a session of heavy trading.

Indian wheat contracts were down about 2.2 percent at 1,927 rupees in heavy volumes, tracking spot market prices.

The January rapeseed contract was largely flat at 4,309 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* March sugar futures rose 0.2 percent to 3,730 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN

* January corn futures rose 0.3 percent to 1,433 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.1999 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)