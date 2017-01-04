Jan 4 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Wednesday
as traders sold the January contracts to buy April contracts at
a significant discount.
The January rapeseed contract closed 1.3 percent
lower at 4,218 Indian rupees ($61.96) per 100 kg, still more
than 320 rupees higher than the April futures contract, which
was trading at 3,897 rupees.
SUGAR
* March sugar futures were down 0.2 percent to 3,823
rupees per 100 kg in high volumes. Sugar trading volumes on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) have
improved ever since the exchange said last month it would cut
the special cash margin for buying sugar futures by 40
percentage points.
SOYOIL, SOYBEAN
Soyoil and soybean contracts were lower in low volumes,
reflecting overseas sentiment, a trader said.
The January soyoil contract on the NCDEX was
marginally down at 726.15 rupees per 10 kg as of 1205 GMT, while
soybean closed 0.8 percent lower at 3,018 rupees.
Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday evening after
two sessions of gains, tracking oilseed soy. The May soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped as
much as 1.8 percent.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures lost a rupee to close at
1,415 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract
settled 1.1 percent higher at 1,881 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.0783 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)