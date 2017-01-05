Jan 5 Indian soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking rival oils and overseas sentiment.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on the back of a stronger ringgit, while May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.4 percent.

The January soyoil contract was 0.3 percent down at 727.85 Indian rupees ($10.71) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), as traders booked profits.

Indian rapeseed was up 0.5 percent at 4,239 rupees on Thursday.

SOYBEAN

* The January soybean contract closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,027 rupees, tracking the Chicago soybean futures. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was down 0.6 percent.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures was largely flat at 1,416 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract settled 0.6 percent higher at 1,892 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.9745 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)