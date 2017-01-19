Jan 19 Indian soyoil and soybean futures fell slightly on Thursday, tracking overseas markets.

The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was down 0.3 percent at 724.50 rupees ($10.64) per 10 kg as of 1225 GMT, while soybean closed 0.5 percent lower at 3,159 rupees.

Chicago soybeans eased from a six-month high on Thursday, while the March soybean oil contract on the CBOT was down 0.2 percent.

The February wheat contract settled 1 percent lower at 1,859 rupees per 100 kg due to the possibility of higher supply.

The most actively traded rapeseed contract closed 1.1 percent lower at 3,900 rupees per 100 kg, while March sugar futures fell 0.2 percent to 3,862 rupees per 100 kg.

February corn futures were flat in light trading on Thursday.

($1 = 68.1200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)