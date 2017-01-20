Jan 20 Indian soyoil and soybean futures fell on Friday, tracking overseas markets.

The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was down 1.1 percent at 717.20 rupees ($10.52) per 10 kg as of 1215 GMT, while soybean closed 1.2 percent lower at 3,122 rupees.

The May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.4 percent, while Chicago soybeans slid for a second session due to a strong dollar.

February corn futures were up 1.1 percent at 1,463 rupees in heavy trading, while the wheat contract settled marginally higher at 1,860 rupees per 100 kg.

The most actively traded rapeseed contract closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,925 rupees per 100 kg in heavy trading.

($1 = 68.1837 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)