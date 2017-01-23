Jan 23 Indian soybean and soyoil futures continued to fall on Monday, tracking overseas markets.

The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) was down 0.3 percent at 714.75 Indian rupees ($10.49) per 10 kg as of 1305 GMT, while soybean closed 0.7 percent lower at 3,153 rupees.

February corn futures were up 1.1 percent at 1,480 rupees in heavy trading on lower supplies, while the wheat contract settled marginally higher at 1,852 rupees per 100 kg.

The May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.1 percent, while Chicago soybeans slid for a third session.

The most actively traded rapeseed contract closed slightly lower at 3,919 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.1644 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)