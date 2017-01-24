Jan 24 Indian soybean futures fell on Tuesday as traders sold the contracts to book profits.

The February soybean contract, which hit a monthly high of 3,156 rupees last week on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), fell 0.3 percent to 3,090 Indian rupees ($45.36) per 100 kg.

The one month corn futures contract, which has risen over 3.6 percent this year, was largely flat at 1,481 rupees.

The wheat contract settled 0.5 percent higher at 1,861 rupees per 100 kg, while the soyoil contract was slightly higher at 718.70 rupees, as of 1150 GMT.

The most actively traded rapeseed contract closed up 0.3 percent at 3,931 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar was up 0.8 percent at 3,859 rupees on Tuesday.

($1 = 68.1199 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)