Jan 25 Indian soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, tracking a drop in prices of soyoil on foreign exchanges such as Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and Dalian Commodity Exchange and rival oils such as Malaysian palm.

The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) fell 0.4 percent to 715.10 rupees ($10.51) per 10 kg as of 1150 GMT.

The one-month soyoil futures contract has risen over 17 percent in the last 12 months up to Tuesday's close.

The March soybean oil contract on the CBOT and the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 0.2 percent.

The soybean contract, which hit a monthly high of 3,156 rupees last week, fell 0.7 percent to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg due to low soymeal demand.

The one-month corn futures contract, which has risen over 3.6 percent this year up to Tuesday's close, fell 0.4 percent to 1,475 rupees.

The most actively traded rapeseed contract closed 1 percent down at 3,892 rupees per 100 kg due to lower demand. ($1 = 68.0699 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)