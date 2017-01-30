Jan 30 Indian rapeseed and soybean futures fell on Monday due to the possibility of higher supplies, while soyoil futures fell tracking overseas markets.

The most-actively traded April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) closed 1.4 percent lower in heavy volumes at 3,820 Indian rupees ($56.23) per 100 kg.

The February soybean contract closed 0.5 percent lower at 3,031 rupees, while the soyoil contract was down 0.9 percent at 697.75 rupees per 10 kg as of 1250 GMT.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures fell 0.4 percent to 1,455 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract settled 0.3 percent higher at 1,869 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.9395 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)