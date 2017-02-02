Feb 2 Indian wheat futures slumped for a second straight session in thin trading, while the sugar contract rose after settling lower in choppy trading in the previous session.

The February wheat contract closed 0.5 percent lower at 1,853 rupees ($27.54)on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX). The one-month futures contract has fallen about 13 percent from a 12-month high it touched in November.

The March sugar futures was up 1.1 percent to 3,859 rupees as of 1250 GMT. The contract rose as much as 1.3 percent on Wednesday, before paring gains and closing marginally lower.

RAPESEED, SOYOIL

The most actively traded rapeseed contract closed 0.1 percent lower at 3,858 rupees, while the soyoil contract was largely flat at 702.50 rupees per 10 kg.

SOYBEAN, CORN

The February soybean futures contract was largely flat at 3,043 rupees per 100 kg, while the February corn futures fell marginally to 1,455 rupees. ($1 = 67.2900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)