Feb 7 Indian wheat futures fell for a second day this week on Tuesday, as data released on Friday showed higher planting compared with last year.

Winter wheat planting in India this year was up about 7 percent at 31.78 million hectares as of Friday, government data showed.

February wheat futures settled 0.6 percent lower on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) at 1,771 rupees on Tuesday.

The March sugar futures, which rose to its highest level in 2017 on Monday, fell 0.8 percent in light trading to 3,899 rupees as of 1220 GMT.

RAPESEED, SOYOIL

The April rapeseed contract closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,815 rupees, while the most-actively traded March soyoil contract was largely flat at 688.80 rupees per 10 kg.

SOYBEAN, CORN

The March soybean futures contract fell 0.5 percent rupees to 3,078 rupees per 100 kg, while the February corn futures fell 0.7 percent to 1,451 rupees. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)