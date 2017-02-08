Feb 8 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Chicago Board Of Trade soyoil and Malaysian palm oil.

The most-actively traded March soyoil futures were up 0.4 percent at 692.15 rupees ($10.31) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The March soybean oil contract gained 0.52 percent on the Chicago Board Of Trade, while Malaysian palm oil futures hit a two-week high.

The April rapeseed futures were up 0.8 percent at 3,844 rupees per 100 kg as of 1307 GMT.

The March soybean futures contract rose marginally to 3,079 rupees per 100 kg, while the February corn futures fell 0.3 percent to 1,450 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)