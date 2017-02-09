Feb 9 Indian sugar futures were on track to close lower in light trading on Thursday, retreating from 2017 intraday highs hit earlier this week.

March sugar futures were down 0.3 percent at 3,894 rupees ($58.35) per 100 kg at 1312 GMT on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

RAPESEED, SOYOIL

The April rapeseed contract closed marginally higher at 3,846 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-actively traded March soyoil contract rose 0.3 percent to 696.1 rupees per 10 kg.

SOYBEAN, CORN

The March soybean futures contract continued to trade in a narrow range and rose slightly to 3,084 rupees per 100 kg, while February corn futures fell 0.1 percent to 1,448 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)