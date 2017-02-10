Feb 10 Indian wheat futures rose in heavy trading on Friday, erasing some of the losses they made earlier this week, ahead of contract deliveries.

February wheat futures rose 1.2 percent on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) to 1,783 rupees ($26.65) per 100 kg.

They fell about 3.7 percent this week on government data showing higher winter wheat planting this year.

RAPESEED, SOYOIL

The April rapeseed contract closed 0.7 percent lower at 3,818 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-actively traded March soyoil contract was down 0.6 percent at 691.20 rupees per 10 kg at 1305 GMT.

SOYBEAN, CORN

The March soybean futures contract fell 0.8 percent to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg, while February corn futures dropped 1 percent to 1,430 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)