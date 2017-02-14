Feb 14 Indian soyoil and soybean futures fell on Tuesday, hurt by high supplies and low demand in the domestic market.

The soyoil futures also tracked weak overseas sentiment, with May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange falling 1.4 percent, while Malaysian palm oil futures hit a near three-month low.

The most-actively traded March soyoil futures were down 0.5 percent at 681.30 Indian rupees ($10.19) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) at 1152 GMT.

The March soybean futures contract fell 0.2 percent to 3,019 rupees per 100 kg, while the February corn futures rose 0.5 percent to 1,407 rupees per 100 kg.

The April rapeseed futures were down 0.4 percent at 3,779 rupees per 100 kg on anticipation of higher production.

March sugar futures were down 1.3 percent at 3,841 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)