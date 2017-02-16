NEW DELHI Feb 16 Indian soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking the soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade and the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent, while the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.3 percent. Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday.

The most-actively traded March soyoil futures were down 1.1 percent at 672.55 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) as of 1312 GMT.

The March soybean futures contract fell 0.5 percent to 3,005 rupees per 100 kg on low demand, while the April rapeseed futures were down 0.5 percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)