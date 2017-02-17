NEW DELHI Feb 17 Indian soybean futures fell to a more than 2-year low on Friday on low demand and high domestic supply.

The most-actively traded March soybean futures fell 1.5 percent to 2956 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

March soyoil futures were down 0.9 percent at 664.70 rupees per 10 kg as of 1302 GMT due to weak overseas sentiment and low demand.

March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.4 percent, while May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.9 percent.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday.

The April rapeseed contract closed 0.1 percent lower at 3,788 rupees per 100 kg, while the March corn futures dropped 0.5 percent to 1,422 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)