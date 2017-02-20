NEW DELHI Feb 20 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Monday due to low demand and heavy supply.

The most-actively traded March soybean futures fell 0.9 percent to 2,930 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

March soyoil futures were down 0.5 percent at 661.15 rupees per 10 kg as of 1300 GMT.

The April rapeseed contract closed 0.1 percent lower at 3,785 rupees per 100 kg, while the March corn futures rose 0.3 percent to 1,426 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)