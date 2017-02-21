Feb 21 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell for a fourth straight session in heavy trading on Tuesday, as low demand, high supply and weakness in overseas markets continued to weigh.

The most-actively traded March soybean futures fell 0.7 percent to 2,914 Indian rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

March soyoil futures were down 0.6 percent at 655.40 per 10 kg as of 1220 GMT.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.5 percent, while the Malaysian palm oil futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, hitting their lowest in 15 weeks.

April rapeseed contract rose 0.3 percent to 3,792 rupees per 100 kg, while the March corn futures fell 0.6 percent to 1,420 rupees per 100 kg.

March sugar futures gave up last week's gains and was down 0.9 percent at 3,860 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday. The contract, which closed at 3,939 rupees on Friday, was down over 2 percent from that level. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)