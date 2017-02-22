Feb 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell for a fifth straight session in heavy trading on Wednesday, due to heavy selling pressure in domestic markets.

Indian soybean one-month futures contract slipped to near 4-year intraday lows on Wednesday, while soyoil futures fell to its 2017 lows.

"Traders selling soybean and soyoil futures are looking to invest in other commodities such as pulses," a trader from Indore, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, said.

The most-actively traded March soybean futures fell 0.9 percent to 2,892 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

March soyoil futures were down 0.3 percent at 654.20 per 10 kg as of 1200 GMT.

April rapeseed contract fell 0.2 percent to 3,784 rupees per 100 kg, while the March corn futures fell 0.8 percent to 1,410 rupees per 100 kg.

March sugar futures were on track to close lower for the third straight session in heavy trading and was down 1.3 percent at 3,827 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)