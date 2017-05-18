NEW DELHI May 18 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking weaker performing related oils overseas.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.9 percent, while the September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.4 percent.

June soyoil futures were down 0.4 percent at 631 Indian rupees ($9.72) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1224 GMT, while Indian soybean was down 1 percent at 2,826 rupees.

The June rapeseed contract was down 1.6 percent at 3,685 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)