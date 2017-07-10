Indian soyoil in line to snap losing streak, tracking foreign cues

NEW DELHI, July 10 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were on track to snap a two-day session of losses and close higher on Monday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of trade and rival Malaysian palm.

Indian July soyoil futures were up 0.3 percent at 643.35 rupees ($9.98) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, as of 1225 GMT.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.1 percent, while September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange surged 2.1 percent.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.5 percent higher at 2,593 ringgit ($604) a tonne, its strongest daily gain in a week.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.9 percent higher at 3,646 rupees, while July soybeans closed 1.7 percent higher at 2,997 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)