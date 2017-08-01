Indian soyoil futures fall, tracking soyoil overseas

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and in China.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.5 percent.

The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.8 percent.

The Indian August soyoil futures were down 0.3 percent at 648.90 Indian rupees ($10.12) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1312 GMT.

Rapeseed futures were largely flat at 3,699 rupees, while the August soybean futures were down 0.2 percent at 3,021 rupees. ($1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)