NEW DELHI May 14 India's May 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 38.2 million tonnes, more than nine times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government sources said on Monday. Rice inventory for the same period was 32.9 million tonnes against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.

Bin-bursting harvests and overflowing warehouses helped India, the world's second-biggest wheat and rice producer, to ease a ban on exports in September. Rice exports have been brisk since then but lower global prices have slowed wheat sales.

Last month, stocks of wheat were at 19.9 million tonnes, while those of rice were 33.3 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anthony Barker)