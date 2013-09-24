NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's summer sown oilseeds
output is seen hitting a record high at 23.93 million tonnes in
the 2013/14 crop year aided by all-time high soybean output,
Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday, helped by ample
monsoon rainfall.
Soybean output has been estimated at 15.68 million tonnes,
up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the farm
ministry's first estimates for the year that began in July.
The minister put the output estimate for cotton at
35.3 million bales of 170 kg each, up 3.8 percent from a year
ago, and also a record high.
Earlier, Farm Commissioner J.S. Sandhu said the total summer
grains output was likely to increase slightly from last year to
129.32 million tonnes in 2013/14.
India's crop year runs from July to June.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)