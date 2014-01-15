NEW DELHI India is set for a record food grain output in the current crop year to June, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, as last year's monsoon rains helped planting of winter crops.

"We will be approaching towards an all-time record food grains production in 2013/14," Pawar told reporters at an event of farm scientists.

India, the world's second biggest rice and wheat grower, produced 255.36 million tonnes of food grains in 2012/13. It had produced a record 259.29 million tonnes in the previous year.

Planting of winter season crops such as wheat and rapeseed are over, and they are maturing on an expected lines even though severe cold conditions in North India could have affected growth process of rapeseed crop in some growing pockets.

India's crop year runs from July to June.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)