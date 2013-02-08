NEW DELHI Feb 8 India is expected to produce
92.3 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry said in
a forecast on Friday, setting the stage for exports from
government warehouses for the second year in a row and keeping
it No. 2 global producer after China.
But the expected production will be lower than the record 95
million tonnes or so produced in 2012. The country consumes
about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year and it will be the sixth
year in a row that output has exceeded consumption.
The bumper harvest, which comes despite a marginal fall in
the area planted with the main winter crop, will add to already
overflowing stocks that the government has tried to reduce by
exports.
India grows wheat once a year with planting in October and
harvesting in March-April.
The government will give further output estimates later this
year.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)