NEW DELHI Feb 8 India is expected to produce 92.3 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry said in a forecast on Friday, setting the stage for exports from government warehouses for the second year in a row and keeping it No. 2 global producer after China.

But the expected production will be lower than the record 95 million tonnes or so produced in 2012. The country consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year and it will be the sixth year in a row that output has exceeded consumption.

The bumper harvest, which comes despite a marginal fall in the area planted with the main winter crop, will add to already overflowing stocks that the government has tried to reduce by exports.

India grows wheat once a year with planting in October and harvesting in March-April.

