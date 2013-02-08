(Adds quote, details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI Feb 8 India's wheat output could slip about 3 percent in the crop year to June 2013 from a record 95 million tonnes, the farm ministry said on Friday, but traders say the decline will not deter the government from exporting grain from its bulging inventories.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of wheat after China, is expected to produce 92.3 million tonnes of the grain this crop year, exceeding annual consumption of around 76 million tonnes for the sixth year in a row.

Last crop year, wheat output was 94.88 million tonnes.

India also has huge stocks of wheat, estimated at 30.8 million tonnes on Feb. 1 and nearly four times its target, thanks to years of bumper harvests. The government has been trying to reduce these stocks through exports.

"This drop in total grains output will not reverse our free export policy on grains, particularly in wheat," said Tejinder Narang, adviser at New Delhi-based trading company Emmsons International.

India's total grains output in 2012/13 should be 250.14 million tonnes, down around 9 million tonnes from a year ago, according to the farm ministry forecast.

India's rice output is estimated to be 101.8 million tonnes, compared with 105.31 million tonnes a year earlier. The government subsidises rice and wheat for poor people.

India does not currently allow rice exports from government stocks but permits them by private traders.

The slight drop in total grains output was mainly due to lower rice production in the summer because of poor monsoon rains over the main growing areas.

Cotton production is estimated at 33.8 million bales of 170 kg each, down four percent from a year ago.

The government will give further output estimates later this year. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Miral Fahmy)