Feb 15 India's grains output is expected to rise by 8.1 percent to a record 271.98 million tonnes in 2016/17 after good monsoon rains helped push up yields, the farm ministry said on Wednesday. Wheat output is likely to rise by 4.7 percent to 96.64 million tonnes, while pulses production will rise to 22.14 million tonnes, it said. The following table shows the latest estimates and 2015/16's final production in million tonnes. Crop 2015/16 2016/17 Rice 104.41 108.86 Wheat 92.29 96.64 Corn 22.57 26.15 Pulses 16.35 22.14 Grains 251.6 272.0 Soybean 8.57 14.13 Oilseeds 25.25 33.60 Cotton# 30.01 32.51 Sugarcane 355.00 309.98 #Cotton in million bales (Compiled by Nidhi Verma, Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)