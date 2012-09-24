* Govt releases preliminary estimates for summer crops
* Weak monsoon casts shadow on summer output estimates
* Farm minister hopes for better winter production
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 A delay in India's monsoon
rains is likely to reduce summer-sown rice, corn and other grain
crops by 10 percent from a year ago, the farm minister said on
Monday, a drop traders said was too slight to trigger a
government ban on exports.
Farm Minister Sharad Pawar's forecast was the first of four
estimates the government will issue during the 2012/13 crop
season, which began in July. Summer-sown crops include rice,
corn, other cereals and pulses.
Output of summer-planted grain is expected to total 117.18
million tonnes, Pawar told reporters, down 9.8 percent from the
previous season.
But India has plentiful stocks of rice and corn as a result
of two consecutive bumper harvests, and traders said this means
any decrease in this year's crop is unlikely to reverse the
government's export policy.
"There were uncertainties about the monsoon as rains were
delayed," Pawar said. "As a result, our estimates may be lower
than last year but they are better than expected.
"These are just preliminary estimates and I'm confident that
production will be substantially higher as has been the case
earlier," he added.
India is the world's second largest producer of rice and a
major exporter of the grain. It is also a significant corn
exporter, accounting for about 3 percent of global trade.
India relies on the annual monsoon to irrigate more than
half of its farmland. The rains were well-below average in the
first half of the June-to-September season, including during the
key planting month of July, causing drought in cereal and pulse
growing regions and raising fears about the fate of other crops.
The threat of widespread drought abated, however, after the
monsoon staged a revival during the last week of August,
improving output prospects for winter crops such as wheat and
rapeseed.
Pawar urged farmers to take advantage of the late-landing
rain and plant their winter crops early.
"We must take advantage of revival in rains and improvement
in soil moisture and encourage farmers to go for early sowing of
winter crops and more than make up for the loss in kharif
(summer-sown)," he said.
Pawar estimated India's total grain output for the year may
fall by 3.3 percent from a year ago to 249 million tonnes, but
added that production of rice, wheat, corn and other cereals
would still be more than demand.
India's summer-sown rice output in 2012/13 is expected to
fall 6.5 percent from a year ago to 85.59 million tonnes, Pawar
said. Corn is expected to decline 8.2 percent to 14.89 million
tonnes while pulses production is also expected to be 14.6
percent lower at 5.26 million tonnes, the minister added.
He estimated summer sugar cane output at 335.33 million
tonnes, down 6.2 percent and the summer cotton output at 33.4
million bales, down 5.1 percent. [1 bale = 170 kg each]
