NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's summer-sown rice output in the new season that began in July is expected to be 85.59 million tonnes, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday, down 6.5 percent from the previous season as weak monsoon rains curbed sowing.

Output of summer-planted grain, including corn, is expected to total 117.18 million tonnes, Pawar told a conference as he released the first of four forecasts for 2012/13.

Total summer-sown grains output was 129.94 million tonnes in 2011/12.

"These are just preliminary estimates and I'm confident that production will be substantially higher as has been the case earlier," Pawar said.

Production for summer-sown corn is expected to be 14.89 million tonnes, down 8.2 percent from a year ago.

Pulses production is expected at 5.26 million tonnes, down 14.6 percent.

The Indian government has revised down its overall target of grains production in 2012/13 by 3.3 percent to 249 million tonnes after lower than average rains in the first half of the June-September rainy season cut areas sown to summer crops. [ID: n L4E8KO2Z6] (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)