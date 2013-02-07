NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's wheat stocks at
government warehouses on Feb. 1 were 30.8 million tonnes, nearly
four times the official target of 8.2 million tonnes for the
quarter ending March 31, government sources said on Thursday.
Rice inventory for the same date was 35.4 million tonnes
against a target of 11.8 million tonnes.
Bumper harvests of rice and wheat since 2007 have swelled
supplies, leading to shortage of space at government-run
warehouses. A mound of rice and wheat rotting in the open has
led to criticism of the government.
To get rid of some of the surplus stocks, the government has
allowed private traders to export wheat and non-basmati rice.
The government has also permitted 4.5 million tonnes of wheat
exports from its own warehouses.
On Jan. 31, Food Minister K. V. Thomas told Reuters that the
government was considering additional wheat exports and Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar has said exports may be discussed on
Thursday.
Wheat stocks have declined from Jan. 1 levels of 34.4
million tonnes as India harvests its crop in March but
distributes subsidised grains all year round.
Rice stocks are up from 32.2 million tonnes on Jan. 1 as
supplies continue to arrive from the harvest, which began in
October.
The government buys grains from farmers for programmes that
try to ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.
Since 2009 the government has also been keeping an additional
3 million tonnes of wheat and 2 million tonnes of rice as
strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)