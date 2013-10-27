Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

GREATER NOIDA, India Germany's Sebastian Vettel became Formula One's youngest four-times world champion on Sunday after winning the Indian Grand Prix for Red Bull.

Red Bull also took the constructors' championship for the fourth year in a row.

The victory from pole position was the 26-year-old's sixth in a row and completed a hat-trick of wins in India where no other driver has ever won since the race made its debut in 2011.

Vettel becames the fourth quadruple champion and only the third driver to win four titles in a row after Germany's seven-times champion Michael Schumacher and the late Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin editing by Tony Jimenez)