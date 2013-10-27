Ibrahimovic uses brains, not brawn to combat ageing
Unable to cover the same ground as he did five years ago, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has become a more intelligent footballer as he gets older.
GREATER NOIDA, India Germany's Sebastian Vettel became Formula One's youngest four-times world champion on Sunday after winning the Indian Grand Prix for Red Bull.
Red Bull also took the constructors' championship for the fourth year in a row.
The victory from pole position was the 26-year-old's sixth in a row and completed a hat-trick of wins in India where no other driver has ever won since the race made its debut in 2011.
Vettel becames the fourth quadruple champion and only the third driver to win four titles in a row after Germany's seven-times champion Michael Schumacher and the late Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.