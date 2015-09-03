NEW DELHI, Sept 3 India's government has
cancelled a licence that allowed Greenpeace International's
Indian unit receive donations from abroad, the environmental
group said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government suspended the
group's licence in April and blocked foreign funds in many of
its bank accounts. The government said Greenpeace misreported
funds and spent money to obstruct developmental projects.
The action was part of a wider crackdown -- New Delhi has in
recent months tightened surveillance on foreign-funded
non-governmental organisations, cancelling several of their
licences.
"It is yet another attempt to silence campaigns for a more
sustainable future and transparency in public processes," Vinuta
Gopal, interim co-executive director at Greenpeace India, said
in a statement late on Thursday.
The government says it has found holes in Greenpeace's
balance sheet. The group rejects the allegations and has
launched a legal action against Modi's government.
In May, a New Delhi court allowed Greenpeace to gather
domestic donations.
"Since the majority of our funding comes from Indian
citizens, most of our work can indeed continue," the Greenpeace
statement said.
India's home ministry has also placed the private U.S. Ford
Foundation on a watch list.
Reuters could not immediately reach the home ministry for a
comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)