MUMBAI Dec 21 India's economic deceleration is expected to continue in the third quarter of the current fiscal year ending in March 2012, said Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the financial year, slipping below 8 percent for the third straight quarter. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)